‘The EU Report Is Based On Assumption From Less Than 50% Of 186,227 Polling Units’ – Yabagi Sani

The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria [IPAC] has faulted the assessment being made by the EU about the 2023 session. The IPAC Chairman, Yabagi Sani said in a media coverage by Channels Tv that the EU only covered less than 50 percent of the total population of places where votes were cast in the 2023 election. He stated that IPAC strongly believes that INEC has done well within its limited capacity.

He said, ”The EU Report for the 2023 general election in Nigeria is based on assumption from less than 50% of the 186,227 Polling units for the National election. In their report, the EU made 23 recommendations with an emphasis on a safe environment.

The IPAC will give the EU the benefit of the doubt and take the position that some of the recommendations are useful and should be considered in preparation for future elections in Nigeria. However, it is our position that the Independent Electoral Commission has performed well within the limit of its human resource and infrastructural constraint.”

