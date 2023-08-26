‘The Era of One Section of Nigeria Claiming To Feed The Entire Country Has Passed’ – Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu

Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, the Convener of the Arewa Think Tank Group, has asserted that the days of a single region in Nigeria taking credit for providing sustenance to the entire nation are over. He addressed the planned mass protest by a coalition of Niger Delta groups and criticized their intentions. He pointed out that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu has significantly benefited the Niger Delta region. He highlighted that important political figures like Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio and Federal Capital Territory minister Nyesom Wike hail from the Niger Delta and have contributed to its growth.

Alhaji Yakubu expressed: “We want to emphasize to this coalition that the era of one part of Nigeria declaring itself as the sole provider for the entire country is a thing of the past.” He credited the introduction of the blue economy by President Tinubu, aimed at enhancing the economic potential of water resources across the nation. This initiative is under the guidance of the recently appointed Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.”

Conclusively what do you think about this assertion?

