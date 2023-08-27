The Era Of One Section Of Nigeria Claiming To Be Feeding The Whole Country Is Gone” -Muhammad Yakubu

According to the Sun paper, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, Convener of the Arewa Think Tank Group, recently addressed the coalition of Niger Delta groups’ planned mass protest against Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the chief executive officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), over allegations of shady deals. Yakubu challenged the protesters’ stance and brought attention to the region’s benefits under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

Yakubu, a Northern elder statesman, asserted that the days of one region claiming to exclusively provide sustenance for the entire country are over. He also highlighted the Niger Delta’s notable political figures, including Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio and Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former governor of Rivers State.

In his words, Yakubu emphasized, “We want to convey to this coalition that the time when a specific region claimed exclusive responsibility for feeding the entire country has passed. We appreciate the blue economy initiative introduced by President Tinubu to enhance the economic value of our national waters, overseen by the newly appointed Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyego Oyetola.”

squareblogge (

)