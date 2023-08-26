NEWS

‘The Era Of One Section Of Nigeria Claiming To Be Feeding The Whole Country Is Gone’ – Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu

The Convener of the Arewa Think Tank Group, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu has alleged that the era of one section of Nigeria claiming to be feeding the whole country is gone. According to Sun Nigeria, the Northern elder statesman tackled the coalition of Niger Delta group for planning a mass protest in the Country. He stated that the Niger Delta region has remarkably benefitted from the current administration of President Bola Tinubu. According to him, the Niger Delta produced the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. 

He said, ”We want to point out to this coalition that the era of one section of Nigeria claiming to be feeding the whole country is gone. Thanks to the blue economy introduced by President Tinubu to boost economic values of our waters across the country under the newly appointed minister of marine and Blue economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.”

