The EPL Table, Full Results And Topscorers List After Matchday Four.

The matchday four of the English Premier League has finally been concluded after ten games were played across different stadiums in the competition this week. The competition brought us the best of football action as we got to see some teams deliver amazing performances to bag important wins from their respective matches.

Let’s review some of the matches that went down in the English Premier League this week.

Manchester City maintained their perfect record in the competition when they welcomed struggling Fulham to the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens delivered a stunning performance in the game as they thrashed Fulham 5-1 thanks to Erling Braut Haaland’s hattrick and further goals from Nathan Ake and Julian Alvarez.

Chelsea were back to default settings in the Premier League when they played Nottingham Forest at their very own Stamford Bridge Stadium. The Blues had an unconvincing performance in the game as they suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool bagged their third consecutive Premier League victory when they took on Aston Villa at the Anfield Stadium. The Reds comfortably defeated Unai Emery’s men 3-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Matty Cash (Own Goal) and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The biggest game in the competition between Manchester United and Arsenal didn’t fail to deliver when both teams battled at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners came from behind to secure a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Man Utd thanks to goals from Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Jesus.

EPL Full Results After Matchday Four.

The EPL Topscorers List.

The EPL Table.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)