The Endtime Church Is Ordained For A Church Of Financial Fortune – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members at Second Word Session, PROPHETIC ENCOUNTER NIGHT || Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota.

According to him, God promised to get us on the highways of life, that’s what He’s showing us. This is the way to stay on the highways of life by being empowered by the Spirit, not just to get started but to keep going. It takes graces to stick to the Word as a way of life. To keep fit on the Word as a lifestyle, it takes grace.”

He then said, “Everything we saw in Paul, he said, “it’s by grace”. A studious life is by grace and we are tapping into it tonight, in Jesus’ precious name. Five engracement for Kingdom investment with delight. Pick those words one by one and enjoy it. Obedience is not enough, obedience with delight is what delivers maximally. Kingdom investment with delight. You’re delighted doing it.

They are not things you do and you wish you didn’t do it. They are things that came out of you with utmost delight. It’s to you a privilege, not a burden. It’s soothing to you, not coerced nor pressurized. You’re having fun doing it. You’re enjoying it without wanting to be known, without a desire for acknowledgement. You do that, you have won His heart and when you win His heart, you enter into favour with Him.

Finally, he said, “The endtime Church is ordained for a Church of financial fortune. Malachi 3:17. God’s jewels is coming on the earth. God’s riches is revisiting the earth. God is restoring the Garden of Eden to the endtime Church. That is, Isaiah 51:1-3 will be fulfilled before Jesus comes.”

Fast forward the VIDEO to 2 hours 30 minutes for the sermon

Salen_Kennie (

)