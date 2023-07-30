The Election Tribunal Will Not Overturn Tinubu’s Victory—Economic Intelligence Unit(EIU)

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has indicated that the court would not invalidate President Bola Tinubu’s win in the presidential election held on February 25.

The EIU, which had predicted that Tinubu would win the election, also stated in its most recent analysis that Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, would become a powerful force in 2027.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, Tinubu, was declared the winner of the most recent presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the election, Tinubu prevailed over the other 17 contenders. He won with an overall vote total of 8,794,726.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for president, Atiku Abubakar, received a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election, according to INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who also revealed the final results.

With a total of 6,101,533 votes, Obi finished third, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP), who received 1,496,687 votes, finished fourth.

The Presidential Election Petitions Court is hearing cases from Atiku and Obi disputing Tinubu’s victory.

EIU had earlier predicted that Bola Tinubu would win the 2023 Presidential election.

The EIU’s recent reports states l: “Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, won the February presidential election with only 36.6 per cent of the vote.

“The result is being contested in court, but EIU does not expect it to be overturned. Mr. Tinubu prioritised winning the Muslim north, and calls for secession from the Christian-majority south will grow louder”.

According to the article, Tinubu has overcome his lack of support to launch a campaign of market reform that is almost without precedent in the history of Nigeria.

Source: Arise TV

