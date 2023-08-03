“The election that brought me to power is the most credible ever in the history of Nigeria”—Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his speech on Thursday, during the National Executive Council meeting of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abuja, insisted that the 2023 presidential election which produced him as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is the most free, fair, and credible in the history of Nigeria. Despite the widely acclaimed irregularities surrounding the poll, the former governor reiterated that those opposition candidates contesting his success do not deserve the joy of victory. However, he admitted to undergoing rigorous challenges at the hands of opposition that dragged his emergence before the Tribunal.

On a separate note, he commended the affairs of his party that produced the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, saying it is an act that showed a sense of responsibility to promote unity, stability, and love among members. “To be a leader is an opportunity to express and explore a dream as a reputable servant. He said his administration is ready to re-engineer the economy of this country, adding, “Our policies are for the people, not to punish the people, Tinubu declared.”

Speaking further, Tinubu expresses confidence while analyzing international political space in alliance with his government to transform Nigeria. He categorically digressed how he partners America and other European countries to provide meaningful dividends of democracy to the Nigerian citizens both at home and in the diaspora.

FlashUpdate2 (

)