NEWS

“The election that brought me to power is the most credible ever in the history of Nigeria”—Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his speech on Thursday, during the National Executive Council meeting of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abuja, insisted that the 2023 presidential election which produced him as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is the most free, fair, and credible in the history of Nigeria. Despite the widely acclaimed irregularities surrounding the poll, the former governor reiterated that those opposition candidates contesting his success do not deserve the joy of victory. However, he admitted to undergoing rigorous challenges at the hands of opposition that dragged his emergence before the Tribunal.

On a separate note, he commended the affairs of his party that produced the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, saying it is an act that showed a sense of responsibility to promote unity, stability, and love among members. “To be a leader is an opportunity to express and explore a dream as a reputable servant. He said his administration is ready to re-engineer the economy of this country, adding, “Our policies are for the people, not to punish the people, Tinubu declared.”

Speaking further, Tinubu expresses confidence while analyzing international political space in alliance with his government to transform Nigeria. He categorically digressed how he partners America and other European countries to provide meaningful dividends of democracy to the Nigerian citizens both at home and in the diaspora.

FlashUpdate2 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 48 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Willian Agree Deal With Al-Shabab, Chelsea Desperate To Sign Caicedo

2 seconds ago

Tinubu has sent signal to Obi & Atiku that he is prepared for rerun with that ministerial list–Sambo

11 mins ago

Married Women, Check Out 20 Flashy Styles You Can Rock This Month

13 mins ago

Kaduna tribunal fixes August 5 for Gov. Sani to defend his victory

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button