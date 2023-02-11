The election should not be anybody’s turn, it is the turn of Nigeria to take back its country- Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi during a visit to Yobe state spoke on the need for Nigerians to vote based on competency. While speaking to the Emir of Damaturu, Shehu Hashimi, Obi explained that every Nigerian, irrespective of their religion and tribe is suffering from the challenges being faced today. The former governor of Anambra state explained that Nigeria is blessed with resources and needs someone to make good use of those resources.

Peter Obi stated that what the country needs is a leader with character, not one who thinks this election should be his turn. He also stated that he is not desperate to win the election, noting that what he wants is to see Nigeria working again.

Obi said: “Your Highness, I want to let people know that this election should not be based on ethnicity, tribe, or religion. Everybody is suffering from challenges, irrespective of their tribe or religion. That is why we call Nigerians to vote for the best candidate that has what it takes to rule. The election should not be anybody’s turn, it is the turn of Nigeria to take back its country and we want this election to be based on trust.”

News Source: Channels Television

Watch the video of the interview here. What can you say about the statements of Peter Obi?

Content created and supplied by: Lilridex (via 50minds

News )

#election #anybodys #turn #turn #Nigeria #country #ObiThe election should not be anybody’s turn, it is the turn of Nigeria to take back its country- Obi Publish on 2023-02-11 09:48:07