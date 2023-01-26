The Elders Of Rivers & I Are In Solidarity With Gov. Wike Regarding The Presidential Election -Odili

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former governor of Rivers state, Peter Odili, spoke about the fast approaching presidential election while at a book-launching function which was attended by former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Nyesom Wike.

Peter Odili said, “as Nigeria struggles with yet another transition with no clarity of tomorrow, may God guide Nyesom Wike (in making the right decision). One thing I want to say is that the elders of Rivers state, I and people of the state are in solidarity with Governor Nyesom Wike (regarding the presidential election).” He added, “I want to also tell Governor Wike that he has made the people of the state proud.”

Again, former governor Peter Odili said, “I want you all to know that Governor Nyesom Wike stands as the number one infrastructure development governor of the federal Republic of Nigeria. I heard the moderator counting five Bridges but to update that, I am telling you all that Wike has delivered 10 Bridges and more are still counting.”

Lastly, Peter Odili said, “Governor Nyesom Wike has supported security agencies that is why you can go anywhere at anytime in rivers state today without the fear of getting back home.”

Video Credit: Symfoni.

