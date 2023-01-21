The Effect That The Delay In Issuance Of New Currency By Banks May Have On The 2023 Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele, has mandated that all and sundry holding old paper money like the #200, #500, and #1000 naira notes deposit them, but the order has not been followed accordingly because most banks in the country are still dispensing the old currencies, which people are depositing.

This will increase the likelihood that the Central Bank of Nigeria will likely extend the deadline for depositing the old currencies since most banks have not started dispensing the new currencies to the masses.

This will have a great influence on vote buying during the course of the 2023 general elections. If the old currencies are still in circulation, there is every tendency that they will be used to buy people’s consciences during the electioneering process, but if the CBN follows the deadline that they have set, then the relative scarcity of the new notes will reduce the number of vote buyers.

