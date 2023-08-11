The Economy Is Not Encouraging To Give Birth To Many Children And Watch Them Suffer – Blessing CEO

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that the economy is not encouraging enough to give birth to children that can’t be catered for and watch them suffer. According to Okoro Blessing, some children don’t even have a place to sleep because their parents can’t take care of them.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”The economy is not even encouraging to give birth to plenty children and watch them suffer. Some of them don’t even have where to sleep and others have turned to robbers because some women can’t close their legs. You have failed as a parent if you don’t take care of your children.”

In my opinion, the statement Blessing CEO made shows that the best of children can only be brought out when they receive the care that should be given to them. However, some children turn out to become blessings to their parents when they grow older even though they didn’t experience financial freedom in their young ages.

Click the LINK to watch the video (watch the video from 4:05).

