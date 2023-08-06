The Economy And GDP of All Africa Nations Under Military Rule, Are Nowhere Near That of Lagos -FFK

In a bold statement, Nigerian politician Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that the combined economies and GDPs of all African countries ruled by military dictators, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Sudan, Guinea, and Niger Republic, are insignificant compared to that of Lagos state alone.

Fani-Kayode further elaborated on Lagos state’s economic prowess, stating that its internally generated revenue (IGR) alone could easily overshadow the financial resources of all the aforementioned nations combined, without even causing a dent in its economic might.

The politician also reminded critics that Lagos is just one of 36 states in Nigeria, a nation with a population nearing 220 million, nearly double that of all the countries governed by military regimes in Africa.

Highlighting Nigeria’s historic contributions to regional stability, Fani-Kayode recounted the nation’s pivotal role in delivering and liberating Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, and Chad from civil wars, coup d’états, and internal strife. Nigeria had also extended substantial resources and support to Angola, Mozambique, and Namibia during their bitter struggles against colonial and neo-colonial oppression.

Furthermore, he said Nigeria played a significant role alongside Libya and Cuba in funding the anti-apartheid movements in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

He said in part, “The size of the economy & GDP of all the countries in Africa ruled by military dictators PUT TOGETHER, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Sudan, Guinea & Niger Republic are nowhere near that of Lagos state ALONE.

“Again in terms of IGR (internally generated revenue) Lagos state ALONE can comfortably fit them in her pocket ALL PUT TOGETHER without feeling it or batting an eyelid.

“They forget that Lagos is just one of 36 states in our country & that the population of our entire nation, which is close to 220 million, is almost double ALL OF THEIRS PUT TOGETHER.

“When you threaten great Nigeria with war please bear these things in mind & remember that historically we are the country that, by sending in our troops, delivered & liberated Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guniea Bissau and Chad from civil war, fratricidal butchery, coup d’etat’s and mayhem.

