The DSS Must Ensure That No Nigerian President Is Blackmailed By France – Obinna Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu participated in Abia state governorship election, but unfortunately he lost. He shared a tweet regarding the war between Niger Republic and Nigeria that’s rising. According to his tweet, he made it clear to us that a core function of the USA Secret Service is to ensure that no US president is blackmailed into making decisions.

Obinna Nwosu went further to say that a French foreign Minister Charles Talleyrand tried it with President John Adams. According to Obinna Nwosu’s tweet, he said the DSS must ensure that no Nigerian president is blackmailed by France or any nation. Check out the screenshot below.

Obinna Nwosu doesn’t war between Nigeria and Niger Republic to be effective, because a lot of things will be destroyed. He also shared a tweet saying that USA and NATO took so much from Libya and IRAQ during the war. If a war break out with Niger Republic, Western opportunist will have theirs on the gold in Zamfara and other natural resources in both Nigeria and Niger. This is why we must kick against war by all means.

