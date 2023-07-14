The DSS Has Not Traced Any Bank Where There’s An Account That Is Traceable To Emefiele—Kingdom Okere

During an interview with Arise , Kingdom Okere, a Covener in defence of Democracy, stated that the DSS has not traced any bank where there’s an account that is traceable to Emefiele. He added that, right from the time the DSS filed an expertise application up to the time when he was arrested, no evidence has been found against the suspended CBN governor.

He added that the arrest of Emefiele is Illegal because he was operating under the government. He revealed that nothing was found in Emefiele’s House except N300,000. He further stated that the DSS has not been able to prove that he’s guilty of committing any crime. He, however, tackled the Director General of DSS for refusing to Obey the court order that ordered the release of Emefiele.

According to him, “No other thing they found in his house. No incremative document, nothing. They have not traced any bank where there’s an account that is traceable to Emefiele. Nothing. From December 7th, when you filed the expertise application, to June, when you arrested him, you still didn’t have any evidence.

Speaking further, he said, “DSS has a track record of not obeying court orders; is it only Emefiele? What about Nnamdi Kanu? Have you forgotten Dasuki? What about El Zakizaki? They have a track record of not obeying the rule of law, an institution that was founded under the law.

