NEWS

The DSS Has Not Traced Any Bank Where There’s An Account That Is Traceable To Emefiele—Kingdom Okere

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 371 1 minute read

During an interview with Arise , Kingdom Okere, a Covener in defence of Democracy, stated that the DSS has not traced any bank where there’s an account that is traceable to Emefiele. He added that, right from the time the DSS filed an expertise application up to the time when he was arrested, no evidence has been found against the suspended CBN governor.

Photo credit: AIT

He added that the arrest of Emefiele is Illegal because he was operating under the government. He revealed that nothing was found in Emefiele’s House except N300,000. He further stated that the DSS has not been able to prove that he’s guilty of committing any crime. He, however, tackled the Director General of DSS for refusing to Obey the court order that ordered the release of Emefiele.

According to him, “No other thing they found in his house. No incremative document, nothing. They have not traced any bank where there’s an account that is traceable to Emefiele. Nothing. From December 7th, when you filed the expertise application, to June, when you arrested him, you still didn’t have any evidence.

Speaking further, he said, “DSS has a track record of not obeying court orders; is it only Emefiele? What about Nnamdi Kanu? Have you forgotten Dasuki? What about El Zakizaki? They have a track record of not obeying the rule of law, an institution that was founded under the law.

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

( Video Credit: Arise (17:30)

Square (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 371 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News:Pulisic completes move to AC Milan, Man Utd very close completing the signing of Onana

5 mins ago

After Spending Billions On Technology, INEC Went To Court To Argue Against BVAS & IREV- Osuntokun

17 mins ago

Betta Edu Reveals President Tinubu’s Message To The Women When He Met With Them

26 mins ago

Todays Headline: Subsidy: Give Non-Cash Palliatives To Nigerians, Economist Urges Tinubu – Prof Uche Uwaleke; Putin Has lost Ukraine War – Biden

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button