The Doubts Surrounding His Election’s Legitimacy Due To Allegation Of Fraud Raise Concerns-Osuntokun

The Director General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Akin Osuntokun, has claimed the the doubts surrounding President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election legitimacy, due to credible allegations of fraud raise significant concerns about President Tinubu’s democratic credentials.

Speaking further, the Labour Party’s Chieftain made it known that it is crucial to thoroughly investigate and address such matters, so as to strengthen the transparency and integrity of our political processes in Nigeria.

Mr Osuntokun made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Thursday morning. He wrote: "The doubts surrounding his election's legitimacy due to credible allegations of fraud raise significant concerns about his democratic credentials. It's crucial to thoroughly investigate and address such matters to ensure the transparency and integrity of our political processes."

Since the conclusion of the 2023 presidential election and the eventual declaration of APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President, Mr Akin Osuntokun and other members of the Labour Party have claimed that the election that brought Tinubu into power was marred by irregularities, thereby demanding that the election should be nullified.

As it stands now, the case is presently in court and Nigerians are waiting patiently so as to know the judgement that will eventually be delivered by the court.

