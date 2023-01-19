NEWS

The Difference Between A Wedding Reception And A Political Rally – Reno Omokri Reacts To Obi’s Rally

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has allegedly reacted to the presidential campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Gregory Obi saying that it is a wedding reception, not a political campaign rally.

He further described the presidential campaign rally of the people’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar held in Ogun State as an example of a political campaign, using photos from the two events to prove his point.

This was disclosed by Reno Omokri via a tweet on his verified Twitter account saying, “The difference between a wedding reception and a political rally”.

What are your thoughts on Reno Omokri’s reply to Peter Obi’s rally in Kaduna State?

