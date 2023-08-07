The Devil Frustrated My Son That His Wife Became Mad & He Gave Her Out To A Herbalist -E. A. Adeboye

During yesterday’s Sunder service, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E. A. Adeboye spoke on the message captured “Looking Unto Jesus“. While delivering his sermon, he narrated a story about one of his sons who gave out his wife to a Herbalist after she became mentally unstable.

According to Pastor E. A. Adeboye from the video (1:29:33): “If you are having financial difficulties, look unto the great Provider. There are testimonies that many will never believe happened. We had a Congress in Akure, we prayed for everybody but when I was leaving, one of my sons stopped me, demanding that I should pray specially for him.

“He was a successful businessman but everything just went wrong. All the machines in his company spoilt and every attempt to repair them failed. So he began to borrow money to feed. He borrowed so much money that it got to a stage where his friends saw him coming, they hide. Things got so bad that the wife went mad. He just gave her out to a herbalist due to the frustration.

“So I told him to stretch font his hands, he did and I placed my hands on his and I prayed a simple prayer. He got home, laid his hands on the machines, they started working. He ran to the herbalist, laid his hands on his wife, she got well. The last time I heard about him, he has been made the Oba of his town. He is wealthy now.”

In conclusion, he prayed, “I decree in the name of the one who sent me, before the end of this year, you won’t even know what it is to be poor again.”

