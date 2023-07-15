“The Declaration of Emergency on Food Security Exposed the Deception About those Rice Pyramid” Shehu Sani

PDP chieftain, Shehu Sani has taken to social media to air his opinion, following the announcement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with regards to the food crisis situation presently in the country. He aired such opinion on Twitter.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had few hours ago, declared a state of emergency on food security following the rising food inflation that was observed across the 36 states of federation and Abuja.

And so following such declaration, Nigerian senator, Shehu Sani took to his official Twitter account to react, as he stated that one cannot have food security in a country where farmers are slaughtered by terrorists and farming communities are forced to pay levies to bandits.

According to Shehu Sani, the declaration of emergency on food security exposed the deception about those rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land borders.

Shehu Sani wrote;

“You cannot have food security in a country where farmers are slaughtered by terrorists and farming communities are forced to pay levies to bandits. The declaration of emergency on food security exposed the deception about those rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land borders”

