The Day you Suspend G-5, you will Buried Forever- Governor Wike tells PDP (Video).

Incumbent governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has decided to reveal what will happen to the structure of opposition party, PDP, if they eventually announce the suspension of his faction.

The former 2023 presidential candidate who spoke about such issue few hours ago, stated that he has been waiting patiently for the National working committee of the PDP to sack him or any member of his team identified as the G-5 governors, adding that the day they will announce it, they will know that Rivers State cannot by joked with.

Governor Nyesom Wike further called on the PDP to stop insulting them through media outlets, adding that they should make an official statement about their suspension and they will be asked who their parents are.

According to Governor Nyesom Wike;

“Already you are not together, the day you say it, you will be buried. Say it and be buried forever”.

