“The Day Of Judgement Is Coming” – Pastor Kumuyi Says, Reveals How You Can Escape That Judgement

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry spoke to his members on, “The Timeless Testimony Of Signs And Wonders” at a Thursday Power Night Message.

In one of his subtopics, he spoke about, “Slaves Of Wantonness Found Wanting And Short-sighted” and said that “The day of judgement is coming and if you want to escape the day of judgement, you will come to the Lord, you will confess your sins and you will forsake them, and the favour of God, the Grace of God and the mercy of God will come to you and you will not be ignorant anymore.

He said, “Judgement is coming, if you will repent today and turn from your sin, that judgement will not come upon you. All those sin you’re committing will spoil and destroy your life. Many people today smoke and they do not understand the consequences of that smoking because they are ignorant, they sin in the private, and they sin in the public, they do not know what that means in their lives.”

He then told them, “But if you will repent and turn away from your sin, you will escape the day of judgement. Salvation, full and free salvation that comes from heaven and all your sins are forgiven, that is what you’re getting tonight and then the guilt of sin, the yoke of sin, the punishment of sin will pass away from you. When the mercy of God set you free, you will become a child of God and Satan will not touch your life, evil will not come upon your life anymore IN Jesus Name.

Most importantly, The Lord is weighing all your actions, all your habits and all your character. His eye is everywhere, and if your eye is short sighted, today the mercy of God comes to you, forgiveness and salvation will come to you. Today is your chance for free salvation and healing, if you come, miracle, deliverance will come to you IN Jesus Name. All the commandments of God are there. Where do you stand today? Do you want to be like Belshazzar for the rest of your life? No. Salvation, deliverance and healing will come to you.

