The Darkness Coming On The World Is The Kind Of Darkness That Came Upon Egypt – Bishop Oyedepo

Breaking New Grounds Day 5 Morning Session Bishop David Oyedepo, General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, addressed his congregation with the message “Beware the God of Gold is on the Hunt for Precious Souls” || AYAC 2023.

He claims that this ensures the existence of God. 1 John 4:16-18. As your love deepens, God’s fullness is poured into you, and that sets you apart as a force to be reckoned with. The presence of God is the ultimate key to an unstoppable world of breakthroughs. Only things that can prevent God from doing what He wants will do so. When your heart is full of love and your faith is strong in God, you can do anything. Wrapped in God’s protection, no evil can touch you.

We have the spirit of insight and revelation in the understanding of God,” he continued. The journey’s true value lies in gaining a deeper spiritual understanding. That’s what I mean by “word-based illumination.” That would lead to a global awakening of the spirit. That signifies that your miraculous life tale twist is the same as mine.When did it become so important? By the way, the world is getting darker, and you need light to see your way through it. The impending darkness will be comparable to that which fell upon Egypt.

It requires light to make a difference, he continued, and the arrival of His Word brings illumination and comprehension to the naive. Because in the end times, things will accelerate. So, God has a lot of revelation saved up for the end times, and we’ll need the Holy Spirit’s wisdom and revelation to enter that world.

When he was done, he stated, “That means, there will be that outpouring of insight and enlightenment in these final days. We live in an age where diverse wisdom informs every facet of existence. Therefore, the spirit of wisdom and insight is needed now more than ever by everyone. Every truly new insight is revolutionary in its implications. People’s experiences are transformed in supernatural and profound ways.

The sermon begins around 2 hours and 25 minutes into the video.

