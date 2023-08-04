The Current Problems In Niger &Cameroon Started Not Too Long After Nigeria Removed Subsidy- Obinna Nwosu

It can be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dispatched a delegation to Niger Republic with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in the country. The delegation is led by former Nigerian military head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar who, according to the statement, left Abuja for Niamey after a meeting with Mr Tinubu

Reacting to the current crisis in Niger Republic, associated with the Military coup, A federal House of Reps Candidate for ADC in the 2023 Elections, Obinna Nwosu, released a statement his twitter handle where he revealed that the current problems in Niger Republic and Cameroon started not too long after Nigeria removed the fuel subsidy.

Obinna Nwosu’s original statement reads;

“The current problems in Niger Republic and Cameroon started not too long after Nigeria removed subsidy. Price of petrol suddenly became expensive in Niger Republic, and life became difficult for the people. The president Mohamed Bazoum could not figure out a way to improve the situation, so the people turned against him. The military took advantage and carried out a coup d’etat”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Obinna Nwosu;

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)