The Current Problems In Niger & Cameroon Started Not Too Long After Nigeria Removed Subsidy- Nwosu

It is recalled that President Bora Ahmed Tinubu sent a delegation to the Republic of Niger with a mission to quickly resolve the current political impasse. The delegation, led by former Nigerian military leader Abdulsalami Abubakar, left Abuja for Niamey after meeting with Tinubu, the statement said. In response to the current crisis in the Republic of Niger over a military coup, Federal House of Representatives Obinna Nuwos, candidate for the ADC post in the 2023 elections, released a statement through her Twitter account, outlining the current situation in her republic. clarified the problem. The cuts in Nigeria and Cameroon began shortly after Nigeria ended fuel subsidies.

Obinna Nwosu’s original statement reads;

“The current problems in Niger Republic and Cameroon started not too long after Nigeria removed subsidy. Price of petrol suddenly became expensive in Niger Republic, and life became difficult for the people. The president Mohamed Bazoum could not figure out a way to improve the situation, so the people turned against him. The military took advantage and carried out a coup d’etat”.

