The Current Political Confusion Should Motivate Youths To Struggle For A Better Country -Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s LP presidential candidate in the most recent general election, has advised young people to be steadfast, upbeat, and hopeful for the establishment of a new Nigeria that will be based on youth development and production.

Obi believes that rather than discouraging young people from the fight for a new and better country, the nation’s current political turbulence and economic difficulties should inspire them.

The International Youth Day event had just ended when he made his statement.

The former governor of Anambra State challenged young people to endure in the face of hardship and adversity as we travel to a new country in a statement posted on his social media page on Saturday.

He further maintained that many of the nation’s challenges would be overcome if leaders pay attention to youth development and productivity.

