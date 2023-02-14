The Current Administration Should Be Judged, Examined And Criticized For Its Policies – Adetokunbo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, a PDP leader, reprimanded former Deputy National Chairman Bode George for his remarks regarding the lack of fuel and new naira notes.

Atiku Abubakar, Iyorchia Ayu, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal, the campaign director general for the PDP, were accused of “conspiratorial silence” by George.

Why did they stand mute in a quiet that suggested a conspiracy? At a press conference, he questioned where the opposition political groups were.

Pearse stated in a Tuesday interview with DAILY POST that George’s most recent criticism of Atiku, Ayu, and Tambuwal “is loud sounding nothing; a meaningless uproar.”

The coordinator of the Atiku/Okowa support groups in Lagos and a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council ran for the Central Senatorial District nomination.

Pearse questioned why George targeted the party’s leader and flag bearer rather than the president and the majority All Progressives Congress, APC.

The senior lecturer emphasized that “The current administration should be judged, examined, and criticized for its policies, actions, or inactions rather than opposition figures.

According to Pearse, Atiku has already criticized the Buhari administration’s approach to the production, marketing, and distribution of oil goods as well as the lack of money in circulation.

The politician claimed that throughout the recent months of the campaign, the former Vice President had laid out his strategy for boosting the economy, doing away with the illicit market, and regulating the exchange of foreign currency.

“It seems Chief Bode George is unable to comprehend that not every political leader is required to remark on societal concerns”.

