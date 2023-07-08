Mallam Ahmed Moyosore Jaji, a key figure within the APC, asserted that the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal proceedings in Abuja are confirming their belief that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been elected as the President of Nigeria. Jaji’s unwavering confidence in Tinubu’s victory and his statement that nothing can change the outcome suggest that they are optimistic about the tribunal’s verdict aligning with their expectations.

Mallam Ahmed Moyosore Jaji, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, expressed his confidence in the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja. In an exclusive interview with the Sun paper, Jaji claimed that recent developments at the tribunal support their belief that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the victor in the election and that his victory is inevitable.

Hear him “The snippets emerging from the sitting of the tribunal are proving us right; it is a fait accompli, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has become the President of Nigeria and nothing can change that” Sun paper quoted Moyosore as saying.

Jaji emphasized that the emerging information from the tribunal proceedings is reinforcing their stance. According to him, it is evident that Tinubu’s presidency is a foregone conclusion and cannot be altered. He remained steadfast in his conviction that the election was won by Tinubu and maintained that they are proving this fact at the tribunal.

The Chieftain of the APC expressed his certainty that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will assume the position of President of Nigeria and stated that there is no circumstance that will overturn this outcome. Jaji’s remarks conveyed a sense of finality and conviction, suggesting that the evidence presented at the tribunal solidifies Tinubu’s victory.

Quoted (

)