The Courts Have Affirmed That INEC Is At Liberty To Decide The Manner Of Declaring Result – Jaji

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and former Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, Mallam Ahmed Moyosore (Moyo) Jaji has stated that the courts have affirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC is at liberty to decide the manner of declaring results.

Jaji made this known in an exclusive interview with The Sun paper.

Recall that the presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties. Atiku and Obi claimed that the presidential election results declared by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC were manipulated in favour of winner, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the development, Jaji, who is known for his outspokenness said; “People may accuse me of bias because I am an All Progressives Congress (APC) member but I think what happened was that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) outsmarted the politicians.”

He added; “The courts have affirmed that INEC is at liberty to decide how, when and the manner of declaring election results. Intelligence report suggests that there were sinister plots to manipulate the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) by some political parties so that whatever INEC uploads to the IRev, the BVAS will download a different thing that will favour those behind the manipulation”

Source – The Sun paper

