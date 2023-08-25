The Court Ruled That The Primaries Conducted By Apapa In Imo Is Valid, Not Abure’s Primaries -Monday Mawah

Monday Mawah, the legal representative for the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party, has announced that a recent court judgment in Imo State affirmed the validity of the governorship primaries organized by Lamidi Apapa.

In an interview in a video (25:14) on Channels Television’s Politics Tonight program, Mawah elaborated on the court’s conclusions. He outlined two key findings: the first questioned Julius Abure’s authority to conduct a primary election in Imo on April 15th. This query stemmed from the fact that a restraining order from the FCT High Court had been issued against him and three others, preventing them from carrying out their roles as national officers of the party. The second finding confirmed that the primary election conducted on April 16th by the acting National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, was the valid one, rather than Abure’s.

Mawah’s description of the court’s findings on Channels Television was as follows: “The court identified two key points. Firstly, it questioned Abure’s capacity to conduct a primary on April 15th, given the restraining order against him and three others. Secondly, the court determined the validity of two primaries under consideration, one on the 15th and one on the 16th. The court concluded that the primary organized by the acting National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, on the 16th was the valid one, as opposed to Abure’s. These were the court’s conclusions.”

BurstMedia (

)