The Court Has Been Given Enough Evidence To Prove The Real Winner Of The 2023 Election- CSO Says

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), known as The Diaspora Action For Democracy In Africa (DADA), has noted that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, has been given enough evidence, for them to prove the real winner of the just concluded presidential election.

Speaking further, the Civil Society Organisation made it clear that the court must make sure that truth and justice prevail in their judgement in order to make room for peace and harmony in the country.

According to The Cable report, DADA, made this disclosure in Abuja on Thursday, through its spokesperson, Mr Great Jonathan, stating it clearly that the judiciary is the only institution that has all that it takes to save Nigeria from the threat of implosion.

Some parts of the statement read: “But since it is the prerogative of the court to ensure that truth and justice prevail each time they are disputed, to make room for peace and harmony. The court has been given enough evidence to prove the real winner of the 2023 presidential election.”

Furthermore, the CSO made it known that “All Eyes Have Been On The Judiciary” all because Nigerians have respect for the law, noting that it does not mean that the members of the presidential election tribunal are in a better position in this case to tell Nigerians the person who won the presidential election, because Nigerians know who won the election.

In addition, the CSO went on and made it known that it is the electorate that should tell the court who won the election, because they know more than the court regarding the person they voted to be their president.

It should be recalled that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, are presently in court, seeking to upturn the election that brought APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President, alleging that the election was marred by irregularities and rigging.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)