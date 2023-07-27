The Coup In Niger Republic Is A Huge Disrespect To Nigeria And Its President – Chuks Akunna

Amid the growing outrage that has greeted the military takeover of power in Niger Republic, veteran journalist, and publisher, Chuks Akunna has come out to describe the coup in the small West African nation as an act of disrespect to Nigeria and its President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Thursday, July 27, Akunna, who is the Executive Director of Authority paper, pointed out that the Niger Republic military staged a coup barely three weeks after Tinubu warned that as the newly ECOWAS Chairman, he would not tolerate any of such actions across the West African sub-region under his reign.

He said; “Yesterday’s coup in Niger Republic is a big slap on the face of Nigeria. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu became ECOWAS Chairman barely three weeks ago, and Nigeria has been the biggest benefactor to Niger Republic. In fact, Niger’s economy is tied to Nigeria’s apron strings. We’ve seen governors of sahel states in Nigeria doing business with the country. Our subsidized petrol has also often ended up in countries like Niger Republic.

We also know how the immediate past President and his Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi spent to force Nigerian taxpayers to extend their rail services to Niger Republic. We can see that that country has largely been dependent on Nigeria. So, for the military to stage a coup barely three weeks after Nigeria’s President took over ECOWAS, shows absolute contempt for our country.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:11:13).

