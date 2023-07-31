The Cost Of Fuel Has Gone Up, & Food Prices Have Followed; I Understand The Hardship You Face—Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while addressing Nigerians on Monday evening, stated that he understands the hardship the people of the country are facing from the removal of the fuel subsidy, pointing out that the cost of fuel has gone up and food prices have followed.

He further stated that the federal government is working with the state and local governments to implement interventions that will cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy. He, however, urged the people to be patient with him as he continues to implement policies that are in the interest of the people.

According to him, “Our economy is going through a tough part, and you’re being hurt by it, I know. The cost of fuel has gone up, food and other prices have followed, households and businesses are struggling, and things seem anxious and uncertain. I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways, but there’s not. If there were, I would have taken that rupt, as I came here to help and not to hurt the nation and the people that I love so dearly. What I can offer immediately is to reduce the burden of the current economic situation, which has imposed on all of us, most especially businesses, the working class, and the most vulnerable among us. The federal government is working closely with states and local governments to implement interventions that will cushion the effects of the pains of our people across social and economic brackets.”

Video credit: TVC (5:30)

