The Contest In South-South Is Now Between Tinubu & Peter Obi — Hilliard Etta

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. The all progressive congress (APC) director of media and Publicity, Hilliard Etta has come out to explain why he thinks that the contest in South-south is now between Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi.

Speaking during an interview on TVC, Hilliard Etta also claimed that the situation of South-south being one of the power regions for PDP has changed dramatically.

Addressing the topic during the interview, Hilliard Etta said; “From 1999, the south-south has been one of the power regions for PDP, but that situation has changed dramatically. In the South-south today, I will like to tell you that the contest is not between Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, it is rather a contest between Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu”.

