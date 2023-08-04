The Constitutional Does Not Stop Tinubu From Making Himself Minister Of Petroleum – W. Idahosa

Hon West Idahosa, a Senior Advocate Of Nigeria has come out to say that there’s no law, under the constitution that stop President Bola Tinubu from making himself the Minister of Petroleum.

He was reacting to the reports that President Tinubu could act like his predecessor and make himself the Minister of Petroleum. According to Idahosa in an interview on Channels television, it’s only a matter of convenience for the president and he can choose to keep hold of the portfolio.

In his own words as seen on Channels television tonight…

“If you look at the provisions of the constitution, there’s no bar to the president creating a ministry of Petroleum resources as he has done. He can also scrap it and call it any other name. There is also no bar constitutionally that prevents him from putting that portfolio under his watch. The constitution doesn’t stop him from making himself minister of petroleum. It’s a matter of convenience, where the president thinks it’s more convenient to handle it himself. Where we like it or not, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 4:01:00

