The Constitution did not say you should talk about six other ministers from the zones-Chike Ogeah.

In an interview with Arise , the former Commissioner for Information, Delta State, Chike Ogeah stated that he doesn’t think it’s the Constitution that says President Tinubu should talk about six other ministers from the zones plus an additional minister from the FCT in his ministerial list.

He further stated that what the Constitution says is that there must be a minister from each state in order to recognise the principle of federal character.

According to him, “When we come to the ministerial list, like a lot of people said, I like to look at this thing from the legal point of view. There is this question that what just happened with the list is really legal because the Constitution says there must be one minister per state. I don’t know if it’s the Constitution that said you should talk about six other ministers from the zones plus an additional minister from the FCT. That is why a fully composed cabinet should have 43 ministers, but what we had was 28 ministers. Now there is a question, 28 ministers does not satisfy the Constitutional requirement of giving us minsters”.

Video credit: Arise (5:53).

