The Condition Of The National Assembly Is Not Habitable At All; There Are No Seats—Simon Mwadkwon

During an interview with Arise , Simon Mwadkwon, the Senate Minority Leader, revealed that the condition of the national assembly is not habitable at all. He stated that the N70 billion that is coming to the house will not be used on them but will be used to develop the environment of the national assembly.

He revealed that they need furniture, computers, and vehicles to help them in the performance of their duties. He also made reference to the N500 billion budget that will be used to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal, pointing out that the 2022 budget made provisions for it.

According to him, “the N500 billion is taken from the 2022 budget. It’s not a new budget that is being introduced. Some items that were in the 2022 budget were just shifted, you know, taken away, to add to this so that this money can go to the citizens of Nigeria to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal. As for the N70 billion coming to the national assembly, whether I’ll partake in it or not, that money is not for us to have access to. If you come to the national assembly, both the senate and the house of Representatives, you’ll see that the condition of the environment is not habitable at all. There are no seats; like me, a minority leader, I came into the office without a single chair, a single seat in the office, so we need furniture in the office, we need computers, and we also need vehicles to help us in the performance of our duty.”

Video Credit: Arise (35:02)

