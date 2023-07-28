The Commission Is Aware That Aspects Of The Election Are Being Litigated At Various Tribunals- INEC

The independent national Electoral Commission, INEC has stated that it is aware several matters relating to the 2023 general elections are being litigated at many courts across the country

This is coming after the electoral body took to its official twitter page on Wednesday to update the public

It is no longer news that the 2023 general election has been at the centre of discussion among Nigerians since it ended. The presidential election is currently being challenged by the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and the peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar at the presidential election petition court in Abuja

INEC said that there are many positives from the election and at the same time, there were challenges. The electoral body stated that the matters are in court and that is the reason they are being careful not to speak about it

