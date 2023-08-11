The Coast Is Now Clear for Nigerians to Have Hope on the Administration of the Ruling APC – Agwai

Mohd Agwai, a prominent figure within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has proclaimed that the path is now open for Nigerians to regain their optimism in the APC’s administration. Agwai, known as Shettiman Keffi, emphasized that a cadre of dedicated, experienced, and reliable individuals is prepared to deliver the promises of democracy. He likened Senator Godswill Akpabio to a determined lion, unyielding in the face of distractions.

Agwai dismissed speculations that the National Assembly, particularly under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio, would merely be a rubber-stamp body. He attributed such notions to forces opposing the country’s progress, suggesting that they aimed to tarnish the APC’s reputation.

Highlighting Akpabio’s exceptional leadership and commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region, Agwai urged Nigerians to use this as a yardstick to evaluate him during the forthcoming four years. He lauded Akpabio’s leadership style for showcasing the existence of trustworthy and capable Nigerians, poised to advance the nation, foster unity, and bridge divides across various segments, including religion, ethnicity, and politics.

Agwai concluded his statement by reiterating that the stage is now set for Nigerians to place their faith in the APC’s administration, supported by a dedicated cohort of individuals who have been tested and proven reliable. The metaphor of Akpabio as an unwavering lion, undeterred by distractions, encapsulates the resolute spirit that Agwai believes will guide the ruling party in fulfilling its democratic promises.

He said in part, “The insinuations in some quarters that the National Assembly especially the Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio will be a rubber stamped 10th assembly was not just a mere imagination of those working against the progress of the country, but deploying their evil tendencies to give APC a bad name.

“The coast is now clear for Nigerians to have hope on the administration of the ruling APC with assemblage of committed, tested and trusted people ready to provide the dividends of democracy. Akpabio is a lion who stops at nothing even with all the distractions.”

Source: Vanguard papers

