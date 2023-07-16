The Coalition of Northern Groups Oppose Unconditional Release Of Nnamdi Kanu

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to be swayed by the tactics of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and insisted on Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, standing trial. In a statement issued on Saturday by spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the CNG expressed concern about the prevailing instability in the southeast region of the country and called on the federal government to reject any attempts to use Kanu’s release as a bargaining chip for long-term stability.

Suleiman further urged the federal authorities to reject the demand for Kanu’s release and to continue prosecuting him. The statement read, “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has closely monitored the unfolding events in Nigeria, particularly the ongoing disturbances caused by certain interest groups in the South-East, instigated and perpetuated through the use of force, arms, and terrorist tactics by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its collaborators in mindless violence and separatism.”

The CNG acknowledged the incidents and activities committed against the Nigerian government, Nigerians in general, and particularly northerners. However, recent events, including the enforcement of an illegal week-long stay-at-home order that primarily affects non-Igbo minorities in the Southeast and intensified efforts by Igbo leaders to secure Kanu’s unconditional release, have prompted the CNG to take action.

The CNG emphasized that the federal authorities should resist the Igbo campaign that links Kanu’s release to long-lasting peace in the country. They raised important questions, such as the feelings of the families of over 500 members of various paramilitary organizations who were randomly attacked and killed due to Kanu’s incitement. They also questioned the impact on morale if the person who encouraged the killing of their colleagues were to be released without facing trial.

The statement continued by asking about the position of families and community members affected by Kanu’s hate campaigns and propaganda, as well as the potential consequences if other regions and groups were to emulate Kanu and IPOB’s law enforcement actions.

In conclusion, the CNG called on the federal government to intensify efforts to dismantle all militias and armed groups in the South-East and other regions of Nigeria, using force if necessary. They emphasized the importance of upholding law and order, protecting citizens’ lives and property, and preventing any group from challenging the authority of the state.

