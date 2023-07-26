‘The CJN Should Make A Strong Protest To Tinubu About The DSS Bringing Guns To Court’ – Joe Keshi

A Former Nigerian Diplomat, Ambassador Joe Keshi has alleged that the CJN should make a strong protest to the President about the DSS officers bringing firearms to the court premises. Speaking as regard the re-arrest of Godwin Emefiele, he said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the issue of Emefiele possessing a gun at his residence should be handled by the Nigerian Police. According to him, the DSS’s function is to handle the security of the Nation and not meddle in civil matters.

He said, ”It is important that the Chief Justice should make a strong protest to Tinubu about the DSS bringing guns to a court. In a case that is arguably a civil case, not only that I think the Inspector General of Police should protest and tell the DSS to stay on its lane. When you look at the functions of the DSS, the issue of somebody possessing a gun at home without a license belongs to the police and not to the DSS. The head of the correction center should insist that the officers that manhandled his men should be dealt with.”

[Start From 7:37]



