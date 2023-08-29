The Chinese Says If You Want To Run A Market Shop & You Do Not Like Smiling, Just Forget It-Olukoya.

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, in a recent video on YouTube shared a message to the public.

While speaking on the topic: WHEN YOU ARE NOTHING (4) in a Sunday worship service, the cleric reportedly stated “Wherever love is bestowed, it will always bring returns. So to anyone who wants to write a letter to being totally miserable, then begin to hate people. That is why the Bible says that one of the characteristics of love is kindness. Kindness is the ability to love people more than they deserve. If the power of love could replace the love of power, this world would be a better place. There is plenty of love of power but no power of love. This is a very serious matter.

Speaking further he said “When somebody is ranting against you, love is patient enough to just keep calm and behave like you never heard the insults hurled at you. That love is when you are thoughtful about others’ troubles. According to scripture, love provokes people’s influence. It is the key to people’s influence. The capacity to love a person gives influence to people. This is a very serious situation. I Think The Chinese have a proverb that says, If You Want To Run A Market Shop And You Do Not Like Smiling, Just Forget It’. You must have love in your heart. Selfishness in your heart drives people away. Hatred, bitterness, and unforgiveness in your heart drive people away from you. There are so many marriages where the husband and wife are total strangers to each other. They are just together because of “what will people say?”

It is not supposed to be like that. Jesus Christ was love personified. He loved and loved his people until he was sacrificed on the cross. Anywhere he went, crowds gathered, demons were cast out, and people were healed. Because He loved, He was able to make an impact.

If your life is devoid of people, you are just going like a lone ranger, it means your life is devoid of impact. Who will you take to heaven when people are avoiding you? How can your children love you as a father when you are a seargent major, calling commands in the home? There are so many parents who come to MFM and their children do not follow them because of their unloving character at home, and it is becoming a serious challenge to us now because they cannot even become the priests in their homes.

