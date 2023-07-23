The change in the APC, Especially the Resignation, has come at a better time than now-Modibo.

In an interview with Arise , Member, APC Media Team, Ibrahim Modibo stated that the change in the APC, especially the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu, has come, and there’s no better time it could have come than now.

He further stated that, Unlike Ganjue, Al-Makura is the best-prepared candidate for the APC Chairmanship.

According to him, “the APC, this change, especially the resignation, has come, and there’s no better time it could have come than now. Bear in mind that there are some problems here. APC is not just a mosque or a church that you don’t have to get into, as some people are having some feelings; there are others coming in hundreds or thousands; they are coming to the party, and I can tell you that there is not disharmony within the structural profile of the party as it is today. It is a party that is gathering momentum; may be in the next, we are trying to look at these elections that are forthcoming”.

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video credit: Arise (2:17)

Offixialmasoyi (

)