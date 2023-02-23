The Chairmen Of LP In The 36 States Have Declared That Peter Obi Cannot Win – Bashir Ahmad Alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, has alleged that the Chairmen of the Labour Party across the 36 states of the federation have claimed that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, does not stand a chance of winning the February 25th presidential election.

He said that the reason the chairmen of the party gave was that Peter Obi abandoned them during his campaign rallies.

In the post he made he made his verified Twitter handle, he said – “The chairmen of the Labour Party in the 36 states of the federation have declared that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot win on Saturday because he neglected them in the running of his campaign and mobilization activities.”

The claim from Bashir Ahmad has sparked reactions from social media users, especially from Peter Obi supporters who said that Peter Obi ought not to be his concern at this time.

The election is just two days away from now, and there’s a lot of apprehension among Nigerians over who will emerge as the next President of the country for the next four years.

What do you have to say about this? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

