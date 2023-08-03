NEWS

The Central African Republic President Is Planning A Third Term, And The AU Remains Silent -Shehu Sani

In a statement posted to Twitter, a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, Stated: 

Boosted by the West Nigerian soldiers entered Liberia and Sierra Leone during the 1990s as part of ECOMOG. The French West African Countries declined to participate. We had little assistance from the West. Nigeria paid $8 billion, as disclosed by Gen. Lucky Irabor, and we lost more than a thousand soldiers.

You’ll want a nice cup of tea to keep you warm while listening to Buhari’s speech. You’ll need a fan to stay cool while listening to Tinubu’s lecture.

Faustin Archange Touadera, the president of the Central African Republic, is planning a “referendum” to amend the constitution and extend his tenure for a third term. Until a coup is carried out, “The International Community” and the AU remain silent.

