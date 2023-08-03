The Central African Republic President Is Planning A Third Term, And The AU Remains Silent -Shehu Sani

In a statement posted to Twitter, a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, Stated:

Boosted by the West Nigerian soldiers entered Liberia and Sierra Leone during the 1990s as part of ECOMOG. The French West African Countries declined to participate. We had little assistance from the West. Nigeria paid $8 billion, as disclosed by Gen. Lucky Irabor, and we lost more than a thousand soldiers.

You’ll want a nice cup of tea to keep you warm while listening to Buhari’s speech. You’ll need a fan to stay cool while listening to Tinubu’s lecture.

Faustin Archange Touadera, the president of the Central African Republic, is planning a “referendum” to amend the constitution and extend his tenure for a third term. Until a coup is carried out, “The International Community” and the AU remain silent.

Source: Twitter.

These are the links to the tweets.

Encouraged by the West Under ECOMOG in the 90s,Nigerian Soldiers entered Liberia and Sierra Leone.The French West African Countries refused to join.The West gave us little support.Nigeria spent $8Billion(revealed by Gen Lucky Irabor) and we lost over a thousand Soldiers. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 1, 2023

The President of the Central African Republic Faustin Archange Touadera is organising a ‘referendum’ to change the constitution and give him a third term tenure extension.The AU and “The International Community” are silent until coup happens. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 31, 2023

Dear esteemed readers what are your opinions concerning this?

Thank you so much for reading this article.

Victory27 (

)