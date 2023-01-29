This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The CBN Must Ensure That The Bullion Van Politician Does Not Hijack The New Notes- Kola Ologbondiyan

Kola Ologbondiyan, a member of the People’s Democratic Party and the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, asserts that the extension of the deadline for submitting old naira notes should be credited to the party’s presidential candidate.

Keep in mind that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has moved up the deadline for submitting old naira notes from the original 31st of January 2023 to the 10th of February 2023.

Kola Ologbondiyan, however, asserts that Atiku Abubakar’s patriotic appeal to the Federal Government was what sparked the Federal Government’s change of heart and gave rise to the deadline extension. On this issue, he stated that Atiku Abubakar is to be credited for the improvement in Nigeria.

Kola Ologbondiyan criticized Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC candidate for president, while praising Atiku Abubakar for his purportedly patriotic conduct. He claimed that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party were distinctly different from one another.

Kola Ologbondiyan claims that whereas Atiku Abubakar’s campaign is always about nationalism and the sentiments of Nigerians, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign is always about himself.

To counteract corrupt politicians’ attempts to use the new naira notes to buy votes, he urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to keep an eye on their distribution. This will help to curtail or prevent vote buying.

He contends that throughout this prolonged period, the Central Bank of Nigeria must keep an eye on the circulation of the new notes and make sure that the “bullion van politician” does not seize them.

