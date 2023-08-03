The Category Of People The Enemies Have Power To Destroy – Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is the founder and head prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State. In a recent post on his official Facebook page, he sends an important message to believers on Treat your life.

He read the book of Mathew 13:25 which says, “But while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way.”

He then revealed the category of people the enemies have power to destroy. He said, “The enemies have the power to destroy and to attack those who are weak but as children of God, believers have the authority to overcome them. Dreams are seen as spiritual messages of the future, and the suggested approach to dealing with negative dreams involves treating them spiritually through prayer.”

He then prayed, “I decree that any negative dreams about you or anyone else will be nullified in the name of Jesus.”

PrayerMedia (

)