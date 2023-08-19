The Categories Of People God Cannot Do Much With – Pastor Paul Enenche Reveals

Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke on “Light From Heaven 2 – The Preparation Of God’s Servant” at Glory Conference 2023, Leeds, England United Kingdom, Day 2.

According to him, one of the assignments of the light from Heaven that came for Paul the Apostle was the rescue of a straying soul. That light came to rescue Saul who was straying, who was lost. The 5th assignment of the light was that the light came to prepare God’s Servant – Saul for the assignment ahead of him. Saul became Paul after a series of preparation.”

He then said, “What was the first thing that happened to Saul when the light came? In Acts 9:4. He fell to the Earth. God walks with people who can fall before him. People who can bow before him. What does it mean? There must be a collapse of pride if there must be the release of purpose. Man must come to the end of himself, we must come to the end of our strength. There must be the end of human strength, energy.’

There must be the realization of human helplessness, powerlessness. The Almighty Saul, he could do and undo; he could harass anybody, he could manhandle anybody. When Stephen was being stoned, he was the one who stood and was encouraging the people to stone him. He gathered his clothes. But that Saul came to the point where he had to fall before somebody.”

He then revealed the categories of people God cannot do much with. He said, “God cannot do much with the arrogant, the proud, the ostentatious, people who are overconfident of their resources, who worship their strength, talent and potentials. Before God could make Jacob to become Israel he had to weaken his strength. Genesis 32:24-28. This muscle of the thigh – the ham’s strings muscle is the most powerful muscle in the body – that is what makes us to walk erect instead of bending over like animals.”

“So, God had to touch that muscle and the moment he weakened him, he said, “now take power. I give you my power.” There is something in our lives that God may need to break, touch. There is a claim of something that God needs to get before he can make a use of man.

