The case of Nnamdi Kanu should have been on the priority list of President Tinubu – Adebayo Adeolu

A lawyer, author, and public affairs analyst, Adebayo Adeolu has stated that the case of the Indigenous People Of Biafra IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu should have been on the priority list of President Tinubu.

According to the report from Sun paper, Adebayo Adeolu said this while reacting to the claim that the president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is celebrating 100 days in office at a time Nigerians are still waiting for the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

He said, “The president is distracted; it appears the team and cabinet don’t know what to do or what is expected of them. The members of the inner cabinet, who should be invincible are unfortunately sharing the spotlight with the president; governments are not run that way.

Has President Tinubu stabilized Nigeria? I will say, he has not yet sorted out the crisis within Nigeria. The case of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB should have been on the priority list of President Tinubu. The president has to release political detainees and leaders who represent the various region of Nigeria that are in detention, failure to act in this is not a positive body language for reconciliation and inclusiveness of all ethnic groups in Nigeria. The Presidential Election Tribunal should round off their findings as the delay has not allowed the government to settle down and this has put a question on the legitimacy of the democratic government across the globe”.

Olmartinez (

)