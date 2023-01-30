The Carnage In Oshodi Is No Longer There But The One In Onitsha Is Still There Till Date- Oshiomole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency the former executive governor of Edo state and former national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); Comrade Adams Oshiomole, has said that the carnage In Oshodi Lagos state is no longer there but the one in Onitsha, Anambra state Is still there till date.

Adams Oshiomole made the statement in Edo state while speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in Edo state which was attended by the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the statement from Adams Oshiomole, he states that “The carnage in Oshodi is no longer there but the one in Onitsha is still there till date, there are no more Molue buses in Lagos state today but Onitsha is still how it was when Peter Obi was governor.

He also said that that he is support for the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu flows from the fact that when many faded, he remained constant and made unbreakable records in Lagos state to the extent that all the 774 local governments are represented in Lagos state.”

He also added that as the labor national chairman, he once challenged Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to pay wages like the federal government and he assured him tthe that he will get it done.

Belo is the full video HERE (first 7 minutes).

