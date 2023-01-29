The Cabals Will Be Divided Because Of Tinubu, There Is Still So Much For Him To Do – Primate Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Nigerian Televangelist, Primate Elijah Ayodele has opined that the Former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi needed to work more on the acceptability of his candidacy in the Northern geopolitical zones if he’s going to stand a chance of emerging victorious. He said that Peter Obi should not be carried away by the crowd, especially on social media platforms. He also added that more elder statesmen and chieftains would endorsed Peter Obi’s candidacy towards the presidential election next month, but some people in the business world would work against his candidacy.

He added that if Peter Obi is serious about making impact during the general election, he must work on getting more grassroots supports because most of the Nigerian youths supporting his candidacy on social media platforms might not come out to vote on election day. He said that Peter Obi should worked strategically and very well on those that have PVC and can vote for him, on election day. He further added that the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar would be rocked by more blackmail before the presidential election and must do final touches so he won’t be disappointed by people he trusted so much. He opined that the Northern geopolitical zones elders would support Atiku’s candidacy.

He further added that the cabals would be divided because of the candidacy of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and there is still so much for him to do because his chances of emerging victorious at the forthcoming presidential election in February would be fought in the Northern geopolitical zones, the Southeast geopolitical zone and the South-South geopolitical zone. He noted that the Former Governor of Lagos State should still work very hard and the Emirs would supported his candidacy. The clergyman urged Nigerians to commit the 2023 general election in prayers and in God’s end, so that there can be peace in the country.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

KayWealth (

)